Pro-Dravidian Outfit Protests In Chennai Against Dominance Of Migrants In PSU Jobs In TN

A pro-Dravidian outfit and ally of ruling DMK, Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam (TPDK) on Tuesday, March 7, staged a massive protest in front of Shashtri Bhawan in Tamil Nadu's Chennai against the dominance of North Indians and Brahmins in public sector jobs in the state. They also demanded for priority be given to Tamils in the appointment of Central govt jobs in Tamil Nadu.

The pro-Dravidian outfit is also planning to protest throughout the day across the city of Chennai, especially in front of government offices. They have also put forward their demand for reservation in the appointment of Supreme Court and High Court judges. The protest was staged amid heavy police deployment and several TPDK workers have been detained from the protesting site.

It comes after an undated video surfaced in the early week of March on social media wherein Hindi lingual migrant labourers from an undated location were seen being allegedly ill-treated and beaten. However, the government of Tamil Nadu, led by MK Stalin, denied the allegations by mentioning that videos circulating on social media platforms are from outside of the state.

BJP Vs DMK on migrant workers row

Earlier, when the opposition parties including BJP levelled up an allegation against the DMK government for creating an atmosphere of hatred against the migrant workers in the state, CM MK Stalin mentioned that migrant workers are safe in Tamil Nadu as in their native states. He also stated that the Tamil Nadu government is steadfast in protecting the rights of migrants.

On the other hand, DMK's close associate TPDK has now been spotted protesting against the dominance of migrant workers, especially north Indians and Brahmins in central government jobs in Tamil Nadu. Earlier, yesterday, Tamil Nadu BJP chief, while speaking to the Republic, said, "DMK is responsible for creating an atmosphere of hate."

"They call the people of Bihar and North India demeaning words. Even people are believing that Bihar migrant workers are attacked in Tamil Nadu after seeing the fake video because DMK leaders have created this atmosphere of hatred for many years. They should not create hate and divide between South and North India," he added.