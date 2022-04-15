Pro Khalistan Group SFJ Threatens To Raise Its Flag At DC Office In Haryana On April 29

Banned Pro-Khalistan group, Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), threatened on Friday that they will raise the Khalistani Flags at the office of the District Collector in Haryana's Ambala on April 29. In the latest video released by the outfit, they claimed that the workers of the Khalistani group will raise their flags from Ambala to Gurugram.

Local media reports informed that the posters of SFJ leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannu were pasted on roads near Ambala. The posters allegedly urged the people to join the fringe group on April 29

Notably, this is yet another incident wherein the separatist group attempted to spread their separatist agenda in Haryana. The extremist group, that desires to create a separate ‘Sikh mainland- Khalistan,’ has been actively expanding its activity in Haryana and Himachal Pradesh. The fringe group is highly active in Punjab and has been involved in spreading terrorism and inciting ‘separatism.’ The state and central governments actively track the group since it has the potential to threaten the sovereignty and integrity of India.

Centre blocks websites, Apps, Social Media accounts related to SFJ

Earlier last month, the Information & Broadcasting Ministry ordered the blocking of the website, apps and social media accounts of 'Punjab Politics TV,' allegedly linked to terror outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ). As per the Centre, this decision was taken after intelligence inputs indicated that the aforesaid channel was trying to disturb public order during the ongoing Punjab Assembly polls.

SFJ’s consistent attempts to create trouble in Punjab

On January 5, PM Modi who was scheduled to inaugurate projects worth Rs 42,750 crores and address a joint BJP-PLC-SAD(D) rally in Ferozepur, returned to Delhi after a brief security breach. Around 30 km away from Hussainiwala, the Prime Minister's convoy was blocked by some protestors, leading to him being stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes. While the Supreme Court constituted a 5-member inquiry committee headed by former SC judge Justice Indu Malhotra, SFJ founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannu claimed responsibility for the PM's security breach in a pre-recorded call sent to some lawyers.

Later, he also warned that the terror group won't allow the probe to proceed ahead. Another controversy came to the fore on the eve of the Punjab polls after a purported letter did the rounds on social media wherein SFJ urged people to vote for AAP to fulfil its mission to carve out an independent country of Khalistan. However, Pannu released a video message rubbishing this and instead held AAP, Bhagwant Mann and Kejriwal responsible for spreading this "fake letter". Despite this, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking a probe into AAP-SFJ links.

