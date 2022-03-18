Pro-Pak Slogans Raised In Telangana's Adilabad Cinema During 'The Kashmir Files' Screening

In a worrisome incident, some miscreants in Telangana’s Adilabad district reportedly tried to spoil the atmosphere in a movie theatre where the sensitive movie ‘The Kashmir Files’ was being screened.

Reportedly, the incident took place on Friday, March 18, where two miscreants reportedly raised anti-India and pro-Pakistan slogans in the Natraj theatre. Prima Facie, it was reported that the two offenders were allegedly thrashed by the public after they chanted ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans while watching the movie.

Pro-Pak slogans raised in Telangana's Adilabad Theatre

The pro-Pakistan slogans infuriated the fellow movie-watchers since they were watching the film that had depicted how Pandits were forced to flee the Kashmir Valley after Pakistan-sponsored terrorists reigned terror on the community.

Following the incident, the cinema staff called Police to control the situation, however, the culprits managed to flee the spot. The Police is trying to establish the identity of the accused persons. They have also gathered evidence from CCTV footage, however, nothing concrete has been found yet.

“We are verifying the matter. No formal complaint has been filled yet. It looks like few are intentionally trying to spoil the atmosphere and escalate tension,” local Police officials said.

'The Kashmir Files' garners accolades from PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah

The film 'The Kashmir Files', directed by Vivek Agnihotri, is reaching new heights. The movie has created a buzz among the Indian nationals as well as the diaspora. The movie that reached the Rs 100 crore club reminded citizens of the suffering of the Kashmiri Pandit community. The film narrates the painful and heartwrenching stories of Kashmiri Pandits who were forced to leave their homes and live like refugees in their own country. The film has received positive reviews from not only the viewers but also by India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s support to The Kashmir Files, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also heaped praises on the film. Union Minister Shah on Wednesday met with the film’s crew and lauded them for their efforts. Following the meeting, the Union Home Minister expressed his delight and said that he lauded the sincere efforts of the team for representing the ‘truth’ about the Kashmiri Pandit exodus.

He said that the film was important to make the country aware of such ‘historical mistakes.’ “The Kashmir Files is a bold representation of the truth,” Union Minister Shah tweeted in Hindi.

Image: Republic World, Instagram/@anupampkher