'Productive & Wide-ranging Talks With Boris Johnson,' Asserts PM Modi After Meeting UK PM

On April 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Delhi and stated that the talks between the leaders were wide-ranging and productive. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi informed that both leaders discussed the India-UK friendship, as well as new areas of cooperation in sectors like trade, commerce, defence, etc. There were also deliberations over the benefit of youth and start-ups. The UK PM who is on a two-day visit to India, arrived in Ahmedabad on April 21.

'Talks with UK PM wide-ranging & productive': PM Modi

"My talks with PM Boris Johnson were wide-ranging and productive. We took stock of the ground covered in the India-UK friendship and also discussed new areas of cooperation. Sectors such as trade, commerce, defence, and clean energy figured prominently in our discussions."

"PM Boris Johnson and I spoke about the reforms in India and the investment opportunities they bring. We also had deliberations on strengthening the innovation ecosystem for the benefit of our youth and start-ups," said PM Modi in another tweet.

UK PM Boris Johnson meets PM Modi

On Friday morning, PM Modi received Boris Johnson at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi as the British PM kicked off the second day of his India visit. Both the leaders held delegation-level talks at the Hyderabad House in Delhi and signed various trade agreements. While Johnson's visit to India is being scrutinised for various elements of vital importance to bilateral ties, his references to India and Indian aspects were noteworthy.

During the joint press briefing of Boris Johnson and PM Modi, the British leader deemed Narendra Modi as his 'khaas dost' ('special friend'). "I don't think the things have ever been as strong or as good between us (India-UK) as they are now," the UK PM said, expressing gratitude for his 'fantastic welcome'. Elaborating on the same, he stated that he was made to feel akin to celebrities such as Sachin Tendulkar and Amitabh Bachchan.

The MoUs were signed after PM Modi met his British counterpart during the latter's India visit. Both the premiers held talks aimed at further bolstering cooperation in areas of defence, trade, and clean energy. There were also discussions on a post-Brexit free trade deal, which the UK claimed will be negotiated and materialised before Diwali.

Image: Twitter/@narendramodi