Pune Startup Develops UV-powered Sanitisation Unit In 48 Hours After 'watching YouTube'

A Pune based start-up called PadCare labs has developed a sanitization unit to disinfect the surface area in order to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

READ: IIT Hyderabad's Startup Develops Low-cost Ventilator To Fight COVID-19 Pandemic

New surface disinfectant

During the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the disinfection of contaminated environments will play a crucial role against hospital-acquired infections. @PadcareL has repurposed its experience with UV technology, for surface and aerial room disinfection at hospitals, pic.twitter.com/Djrqzbk86T — Ajinkya Dhariya (@Ajinkya_Dhariya) April 3, 2020

ANI reported Ajinkya Dhariya, an entrepreneur, saying, "This sanitisation unit works on the principle of UV mechanism." "This sanitisation unit can disinfect 80 sq ft area by 99.99% bacterial reduction in 15 minutes. Within next week we will be installing these sanitization units at a local hospital." He said, "I made this machine by watching YouTube and completed it in 48 hours. This will benefit many people."

READ: COVID-19: 4 Top Universities Receive Funding To Develop Equipment To Fight Novel Virus

Several laboratories and research firms have developed multiple products and solutions to combat virus, including universities such as IITs, IISC, IIMs, etc.

READ: Coronavirus: DMs In UP Directed To Personally Inspect, Monitor Control Rooms

IIT Delhi is working on formulations of decontamination of new surfaces, Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR) in Bengaluru will be producing antiviral surface coatings and IIT Bombay will identify biomarkers for treatment among other innovations.

Earlier this week, Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR) developed a one-step curable anti-microbial coating which, when coated on different surfaces such as textile, plastic and so on could kill a range of virus types including COVID 19. This covalent coating, the research paper about which has been accepted in the journal Applied Material and Interfaces, has been found to completely kill influenza virus as well as resistant pathogenic bacteria and fungi, including methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus and fluconazole-resistant C Albicans spp.

READ: Explained: Here's How Power System Will Be Managed During Lights-out On Sunday