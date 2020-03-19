Punjab: 43 People Returning From Pakistan, Dubai Quarantined In Amritsar

As many as 43 people returning from Pakistan and Dubai were on Thursday quarantined in Amritsar by the Punjab authorities to contain the spread of COVID-19. Of the 43 people, 29 have travel history to Dubai, while 14 are people studying in Pakistan, a Civil Surgeon told news agency ANI.

The Central Government has been taking all measures necessary to combat the deadly virus. Thermal screening is being carried out on airports across the country. India has banned all foreigners from entering the country. The Health Ministry has deployed around 30,000 - 35,000 personnel on community surveillance keeping a close watch.

India on Thursday reported 13 new cases of Coronavirus, raising the number of infected people to 169. According to the Ministry of Health, as many as 15 people infected by COVID-19 have been discharged after receiving treatment.

Punjab Government shuts down public transport

The Punjab Government has decided to shut down the public transport system in the State from March 20 (12 am), as a preventive measure to contain the spread of the virus. The State government has also prohibited public gatherings of over 20 people despite the number of cases in the State being negligible.

"Public transport, buses, tempos, auto-rickshaws have been completely banned from Friday midnight. The public gathering is reduced from 50 to 20. No large marriages or religious congregations. Marriage palaces, hotels, restaurants, indoor dinings, everything has been closed," Cabinet Minister Brahm Mohindra said while speaking with Republic TV.

WHO praises India's effort to contain the virus

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Tuesday praised the Indian government's commitment to combat the novel Coronavirus -- a pandemic which has infected more than 2,22,000 people and killed over 9,300 people globally. Speaking to reporters after holding a meeting with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Henk Bekedam, the WHO Representative to India, commended the apex medical research institute for managing to isolate the strains of SARS-Cov-2.

(with inputs from ANI)