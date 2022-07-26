Punjab AG Anmol Rattan Sidhu Appointed By AAP Govt Quits Post, Cites Personal Reasons

In a key development, Punjab Advocate General (AG) Anmol Rattan Sidhu, who was appointed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in March, tendered his resignation on Tuesday. In his resignation letter sent to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Anmol Rattan Sidhu cited personal reasons as the cause and thanked the Arvind Kejriwal-led party for giving him the prestigious office.

"I am really thankful to the party for giving me a chance to represent the office of the Advocate General, Punjab. Due to personal reasons, I won't be able to serve this prestigious office, there, I hereby tender my resignation which may kindly be accepted at the earliest," his letter read. Sidhu said that he tendered his resignation to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on July 19.

Notably, a day after the landslide win of the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab in March, Advocate General of Punjab, Deepinder Singh Patwalia, had submitted his resignation, following which Anmol Sidhu had been picked for the post. Patwalia in his resignation letter to Governor of Punjab said, “Keeping with the long-standing Constitutional convention, I hereby tender my resignation from the post of Advocate General, Punjab”. He was considered to be close to ex-Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

