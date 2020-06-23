Punjab Allows Dine-in Facility In Hotels Till 8 Pm With 50% Occupancy

The Punjab government has now allowed ‘dine-in’ facility in hotels and restaurants till 8 pm with 50% occupancy or 50 guests, whichever is less. In an order released on Tuesday, the government said the management would comply with the SOPs under which restaurants in hotels are allowed to serve food including buffet meals upto 50% of their seating capacity or 50 guests, whichever is less.

In addition, the restaurants would also be open to persons other than hotel guests but the timings for both the hotel guests as well as persons from outside would be till 8 pm. However the bars in the hotels shall remain closed but liquor could be served in the rooms and restaurants, as permitted under the excise policy of the State.

The state had on June 6 issued guidelines for phased reopening of places of worship, hotels, restaurants, other hospitality services and shopping malls. In these guidelines the state government has relaxed the conditions for the opening of all types of hospitality services. However, restaurants and hotels were allowed to reopen without 'dine-in' facility.

READ | Punjab Cabinet Approves Rules To Improve Biz Climate For MSMEs

Norms for social functions

Marriages, other social functions, and ‘Open-Air’ parties in banquet halls, marriage palaces, hotels, and open venues could be organised with just upto 50 persons, the order said. The number of guests exclusive of catering staff would not exceed 50 persons. The size of the banquet hall and venue for 50 persons shall at least be 5,000 sq. feet based on the requirement of a 10′ x10′ area for a person for the purpose of maintenance of adequate social distancing.

The bars would continue to remain closed in banquet halls/marriage palaces. However, liquor could be served in the function as per the excise policy of the State.

READ | Punjab Decides To Amend Law To Facilitate Large Industrial Units, Create Job Opportunities

Follow health ministry's SOP

"The SOPs for hotels and other hospitality services would be strictly followed. The management of hotels and other hospitality services would be obliged to comply with the SOPs of the union health ministry. District authorities have also been directed to ensure compliance of guidelines and other SOP depending upon the local situation. The district authorities could also impose additional restrictions as deemed necessary," the order further said.

(PTI Photo for representation)

READ | Punjab CM Sanctions 300 Adhoc Posts For 3 Govt Medical Colleges

READ | Strict Containment, Focus On High-risk Population Aiding Punjab's COVID Recovery: Health Ministry