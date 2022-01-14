Punjab: Amritsar STF Recovers 5 Kg RDX Near International Border In Attari; Bomb Defused

In a major development, the Amritsar Special Task Force (STF) recovered 5 kg of RDX from near the international border in Attari's Dhanoa Kala village on Friday. The explosive was defused by the bomb squad present on the spot. Besides the RDX, the STF has also recovered six AK 47 rifle rounds, two grenades, three UBGL, seven detonators, three fuses, a pouch and a bag.

Meanwhile, an investigation has been launched. According to sources in Punjab Police, some suspects have been detained and are being questioned by STF in connection to the recovery of RDX.

Delhi: IED Recovered From Ghazipur Flower Market

In another development, a major security alert has been sounded off in Delhi following the recovery of an IED from of the busiest flower markets in Ghazipur. Police and the bomb disposal squad were rushed to the market in East Delhi on Friday after the recovery of an unattended bag.

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana confirmed around 1.40 pm that the bag contained an Improvised explosive device which was successfully defused by the bomb disposal squad. "Based on the information received, an IED has been recovered," CP Asthana said.

The National Security Guard (NSG) conducted a controlled blast after cordoning off the area. Visuals from the location showed plumes of smoke rising from the bomb disposal location. The IED recovery comes ahead of Republic Day on January 26.

The Delhi Police received a call regarding the suspicious bag at around 10.30 am following which Special Cell officials rushed to the spot and NSG was also called in. The market was vacated and the area was cordoned off. The bag was put into a TCV (Total Containment Vessel) via Remove Operated Vehicle before the Bomb Disposal squad arrived.