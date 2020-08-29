Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Goes Into Self-quarantine After 2 MLAs Test COVID-19 Positive

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has decided to go into a seven-day quarantine after two MLAs, who he met in the assembly on Friday tested positive for COVID-19.

“The Punjab chief minister has decided to go into 7-day self-quarantine, as per government protocol and the advice of his doctors after two MLAs who met him in the Vidhan Sabha tested positive for coronavirus,” Singh’s media advisor said on Friday evening.

A one-day Punjab Assembly session was held on Friday under the COVID-19 shadow with the House passing a resolution rejecting the farm ordinances promulgated by the Centre and two MLAs testing positive for the disease. The two Congress MLAs, Nirmal Singh and Kulbir Singh Zira, tested positive for coronavirus after the session, following which CM Amarinder Singh quarantined himself.

31 MLAs test COVID-19 positive

As of date, 31 MLAs of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha have tested positive for COVID-19. Among these, seven have already recovered from the contagion. The list of MLAs includes - Gurpreet Singh Kangar, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Sham Sunder Arora, Ajaib Singh Bhatti, Madan Lal Jalalpur, Hardial Kamboj, Harjot Kamal, Pargat Singh, Manpreet Singh Ayali, NK Sharma, Rozy Barkandi, Gurpratap Singh Vadala, Nazar Singh Manshahia, Harinder Pal Singh, Manjeet Singh, Kulwant Singh, Principal Budh Ram, Dalveer Singh, Kanwarjit Singh, Darshan Singh Brar, Surinder Dabar Singh, Nirmal Singh and Kulbir Singh Zira.

Meanwhile, Dr Dharmvir Agnihotri, Amit Vij, Amrik Singh Dhillon, Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal, Sanjeev Talwar, Lakhvir Singh and Kulbeer Singh have recovered from the disease.

Coronavirus tally in Punjab

Fifty-one more fatalities linked to Coronavirus pushed the death toll to 1,307 in Punjab while 1,555 new cases brought the infection tally to 49,378 in the state on Friday, according to a medical bulletin.

A total of 2,036 novel coronavirus patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the infection. The state has so far seen 33,008 recoveries from COVID-19. The active COVID-19 case count stands at 15,063 in the state, according to the bulletin. Sixty-eight critical patients are on ventilator support while 491 are on oxygen support, it said.

With a collection of 19,733 more samples for COVID-19 testing, the figure of total samples taken so far for testing has reached 10,07,852 in the state, it added.

