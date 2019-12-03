Punjab CM Hails Indian Techie Who Helped NASA Find Chandrayaan-2's Vikram Lander

Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh congratulated Indian programmer Shanmuga Subramanian from Chennai who helped NASA in finding ISRO's Vikram Lander on the lunar surface. Praising NASA's achievement, the CM called it a glorious example of what passion & persistence of an individual can achieve.

Congratulations to Chennai based programmer @Ramanean for helping @NASA find the #VikramLander, missing since 87 days. Glorious example of what the passion & persistence of an individual can truly achieve.#Chandrayaan2 #NASA https://t.co/ui81ZvGRIS — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) December 3, 2019

NASA tweets good news

The #Chandrayaan2 Vikram lander has been found by our @NASAMoon mission, the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter. See the first mosaic of the impact site https://t.co/GA3JspCNuh pic.twitter.com/jaW5a63sAf — NASA (@NASA) December 2, 2019

The image tweeted by NASA shows the Vikram Lander's impact point and associated debris field. Green dots indicate spacecraft debris (confirmed or likely). Blue dots locate disturbed soil, where the spacecraft churned up the regolith. "S" indicates debris identified by Shanmuga Subramanian.

READ: NASA Satellite Locates Chandrayaan 2's Vikram Lander On Lunar Surface

Details on the findings

Hours after NASA spotted Vikram lander of Chandrayaan 2 on the lunar surface, it was revealed that the findings were first observed by an Indian techie and space enthusiast Shanmuga Subramanian. The Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) camera team released the first mosaic (taken on September 17) of the site on September 26 and many people downloaded the mosaic to search for signs of the Vikram lander. Among them was Shanmuga Subramanian who contacted the LRO project with positive identification of debris. After receiving this tip, the LROC team confirmed the identification by comparing before and after images. The NASA team in its image also credited Subramanian for the findings.

READ: Chandrayaan 2: Before NASA, Indian techie spotted Lost Vikram Lander On Lunar Surface

Two subsequent image sequences were acquired on October 14 and 15, and then on November 11. The LROC team scoured the surrounding area in these new mosaics and found the impact site and associated debris field. The November mosaic had the best pixel scale (0.7 metre) and lighting conditions (72° incidence angle). The debris first located by Shanmuga is about 750 meters northwest of the main crash site and was a single bright pixel identification in that first mosaic (1.3-metre pixels, 84° incidence angle). The November mosaic showed best the impact crater, ray, and extensive debris field. The three largest pieces of debris are each about 2x2 pixels and cast a one-pixel shadow.

READ: MK Stalin Commends Indian Techie Who Spotted Lost Vikram Lander On Lunar Surface