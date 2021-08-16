Emphasizing the need for securing the lives of all Indians in Afghanistan, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh urged the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to arrange for their evacuation. The Chief Minister also assured that his government and the Indian National Congress (INC) will extend any help needed for the evacuation. The Punjab Chief Minister's statement came as visuals of Kabul's airport filled with chaos and tension emerged on Monday morning.

Chief Minister Singh mentioned on Twitter that about 200 Sikhs were stuck in a Gurudwara in Afghanistan after the Taliban took control of the country.

Urge @DrSJaishankar, MEA, GoI, to arrange for immediate evacuation of all Indians, including around 200 Sikhs, stuck in a Gurudwara in Afghanistan after the #Taliban takeover. My govt is willing to extend any help needed to ensure their safe evacuation. @MEAIndia — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) August 16, 2021

Earlier, CM Singh had warned that Afghanistan's fall to the Taliban "won't augur well" for India. Taking to his official Twitter handle, the Congress leader had opined that the change of power in the war-torn country would strengthen the Pakistan-China nexus against India. Citing that China has already sought military help on Uyghurs, he underlined that the 'signs' do not look good, and there was a need for India to stay "extra vigilant."

Kabul airport- scenes of chaos and desperation

Scenes of panic and chaos were observed at Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Aiport as flocked to escape the country that fell to Talibani terrorists a day before. Thousands of people are trying to flee Afghanistan at the earliest.

Meanwhile, official reports suggest that no flights can, now, operate from Kabul's airport now as the airspace has been closed.

In a joint statement on 15 August, the US Department of State and Department of Defence said, "At present, we are completing a series of steps to secure the Hamid Karzai International Airport (in Afghanistan) to enable the safe departure of the US and allied personnel from Afghanistan via civilian and military flights."

India prepares for emergency evacuation

The Government of India before the closure of Kabul airport had informed that Air India was instructed to have two planes on standby in Kabul in case of an emergency evacuation. Air India has a dedicated crew ready to fly from Kabul to New Delhi if such a situation arises, news agency ANI reported quoting government sources. Meanwhile, the Air India flight from Delhi to Kabul will now depart at 12:30 pm, instead of 8:30 pm.