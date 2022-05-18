Punjab Farmers Call Off Protest As CM Bhagwant Mann Agrees On Their Demands

Protesting Punjab farmers on Wednesday called off their agitation after meeting with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has agreed to various demands of farmers including the paddy sowing schedule.

The government has agreed to allow the sowing of paddy from June 10. Mann also gave thumbs up to enhancing the load of electricity meter for crops. Minimum Support Price (MSP) has also been assured on every crop.

Punjab Govt approves Rs 1,500/acre aid for direct seeding of rice

The Punjab CM also held a cabinet meeting and approved providing a Rs 1,500 per acre subsidy to farmers for direct seeding of rice in the upcoming Kharif season,

"An important cabinet meeting was held with the ministers today, Approved the decision to provide Rs 1,500 subsidy per acre. Considering the need for water, let's adopt direct sowing. Let's motivate our fellow farmers too. Let's fight to save land and water," Mann tweeted.

ਅੱਜ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਸਾਹਿਬਾਨਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਅਹਿਮ ਕੈਬਨਿਟ ਮੀਟਿੰਗ ਕੀਤੀ...ਝੋਨੇ ਦੀ ਸਿੱਧੀ ਬਿਜਾਈ ਕਰਨ ਵਾਲੇ ਕਿਸਾਨਾਂ ਨੂੰ ₹1500 ਪ੍ਰਤੀ ਏਕੜ ਸਹਾਇਤਾ ਰਾਸ਼ੀ ਵਜੋਂ ਦੇਣ ਦੇ ਫ਼ੈਸਲੇ ਨੂੰ ਮਨਜ਼ੂਰੀ ਦਿੱਤੀ



ਪਾਣੀ ਦੀ ਲੋੜ ਨੂੰ ਵੇਖਦੇ ਹੋਏ ਸਿੱਧੀ ਬਿਜਾਈ ਨੂੰ ਅਪਣਾਈਏ..ਸਾਥੀ ਕਿਸਾਨ ਭਰਾਵਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਵੀ ਪ੍ਰੇਰਿਤ ਕਰੀਏ। ਧਰਤੀ-ਪਾਣੀ ਬਚਾਉਣ ਲਈ ਹੰਭਲਾ ਮਾਰੀਏ pic.twitter.com/2tR6IXLrBc — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) May 18, 2022

Farmers protest paddy sowing schedule

Scores of Punjab farmers protested against the Punjab government over various demands. They had given an ultimatum to the government and said if CM Mann did not hold a meeting with them then they will move towards Chandigarh breaking barricades for holding an indefinite protest.

Among their various demands, farmers demand a Rs 500 bonus on every quintal of wheat as the yield was dropped and shrivelled due to intense heatwave. They had also objected to paddy sowing in a staggered manner from June 18. They had also demanded uninterrupted 10-12 hour electricity supply and clearance of outstanding electricity payment.

Several farmer unions associated with the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) had called for an indefinite demonstration in Chandigarh, similar to the year-long agitation against the Centre's three agricultural legislation, which was repealed as a result of the protests.