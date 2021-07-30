Punjab Kid Bags Place In India Book Of Records; Recites Indian's States' Capitals In 48s

A child prodigy from Punjab, Kunwarpratap Singh, has been recognised by the India Book of Records. 3-year-old Kunwarpratap bagged the position after he recited Indian state capitals in 48 seconds. The little genius is a resident of Ludhiana and is said to have a photographic memory and sharp IQ that led him to secure a place in the International Book of Records as well.

Kunwarpratap: the adorable 'Little Einstein'

Kunwarpratap is a student of Sacred Heart Convent School in Sarabha Nagar, Punjab. Singh has also been featured in the prestigious Child Prodigy magazine among 100 other candidates with similar intellect. Besides this accolade, the 'Little Einstein' also has a Grandmaster title under his belt. He was awarded for recalling 27 monuments and doing 14 multiplication tables in under a minute. To record his name in the International Book of Records, he recited tables from 1 to 30. Kunwar is the youngest to read a maximum number of books (27 books) in 23 minutes and 48 seconds. Take a look:

Kunwarpratap is an adorable child and is loved by his entire neighbourhood, his parents told in an interview. He is quick to remember the names of people and localities. The young boy often innocently corrects people if they state wrong information regarding any topic. Besides his current success, he has also secured a notable position in Olympiads.

Other young achievers

Dev Rudraksh of #Kozhikode, #Kerala, is appreciated for #identifying 30 famous personalities, 49 animals and birds and 15 parts of the body at the age of 2 years and 4 months.

Another young kid, Dev Rudraksh also secured a place in the India Book of Records. Dev was born on February 14, 2019, in Kozhikode, Kerala. He has been appreciated for identifying 30 famous personalities, 49 animals and birds, and 15 parts of the body at the age of 2 years and 4 months, as confirmed on June 23, 2021.

Last but not the least, Riyansh Goswami set a record for being the fastest to recite the squares of numbers from 1 to 100. Goswami was born on January 16, 2015, in Kolkata, West Bengal. He recited the squares of numbers from 1 to 100 in 1 minute and 55 seconds at the age of 6 years, 5 months, and 3 days, as confirmed on June 19, 2021.

(Input: International Book of Records/YouTube and India Book of Records/Twitter)