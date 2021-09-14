Enraged with Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh over his statement 'do whatever you want to in Delhi, build pressure on them,' farmers' leader on Tuesday said that 'Punjab Government's cat has come out of the bag'. While denying to lift the protests from Punjab, Kisan leader Harnek Singh Mehma strongly criticised Captain by saying that he is in favour of the 'corporates'. Earlier on Monday CM Amrinder had urged the protestors to leave Punjab sites as the demonstration is adversely affecting the state’s economy.

Farmer protests not to leave Punjab

"I want to ask Punjab's Chief Minister that how the demonstration by farmers is hurting the economy of Punjab? I also want to ask how the economy will get better? The only people who are hurt through our protests are those who belong to multinational companies because their grains & rice have been stopped, it has nothing to do with Punjab," added Harnek Singh Mehma

Further replying to Captain's claim- 'had the government not supported them, they would never have been able to reach the Delhi,' the farmers' leader asserted, 'you didn't even have enough strength to stop us, we did it on our own. Addressing a public gathering in the Hoshiarpur city of Punjab on Monday, Amarinder Singh had claimed that the farmers were protesting at 113 sites in the state, despite the Congress-led Punjab government always supporting them.

'Do whatever you want to do in Haryana & Delhi': Captain Amrinder Singh

In his address, Punjab's Chief Minister had asserted, "I just have one thing to say to farmers- tell your brothers, sisters and whosoever is protesting to not ruin Punjab. You do whatever you want to in Delhi, build pressure on them, force them to give in to your demands but don't do all this here. I understand you are protesting in Delhi and Haryana, but why are you protesting here? We always supported you. Please leave the protests sites now."

Prior to Chief Minister's statement, Punjab Congress Pradesh Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu had written a letter to him with a request to fulfil the demands raised by the farmers in a meeting that took place in Chandigarh on September 10. In the letter, the PPCC President, underlining before the CM that the Congress and the state government have always provided support to farmers, said, “Yet, some FIRs have been registered due to untoward incidences,” adding that the government could set up a mechanism to consider each case on compassionate grounds and cancel all “unfair” cases.