Punjab Police Foils Cross-border Weapon Smuggling Bid Through India-Pakistan Border

Punjab Police foiled a major cross-border weapons smuggling bid after recovering four .30 bore pistols from an area in Kakkar village in Amritsar's Lopoke on Thursday, June 22. The consignment of the weapon is suspected to be dropped by drones from across the border.

AIG Counter Intelligence Amritsar, Sukhminder Singh Mann said, "Based on secret information regarding cross-border smuggling of arms and ammunition, a team of Counter-Intelligence Amritsar carried out a search operation in the area of village Kakkar and successfully recovered four pistols along with magazines from a field."

The police official added, "The consignment seems to be delivered via drone but could not be retrieved due to heightened activities of BSF and State Police. The police teams are conducting investigations to identify the sender and retriever of the consignment."

Third weapon-smuggling module busted in less than a week

Pertinently, this is the third such cross-border weapon smuggling module busted by the Amritsar Counter Intelligence team in less than a week, taking the total recovery of weapons to 11 pistols along with ammunition.

Earlier on June 16, CI Amritsar had arrested Rajinder Kumar alias Ghudi, Jagjit Singh, Inderjit Singh alias Malhi, and Jashandeep Singh alias Boora, all residents of Amritsar after recovering four pistols from their possession.

Similarly, on June 19, another person identified as Rajan Singh of Patti, Tarn Taran was arrested with three .32-bore Pistols along with ammunition.