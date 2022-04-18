Punjab Police Solved Nawanshahr CIA Office Grenade Attack; Terror Module Busted, 3 Held

The Punjab Police on Monday said that they had solved the hand grenade attack at the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) office in Nawanshahr in November 2021 by busting a major Pakistan-based terror module run by Harvinder Singh alias Rinda with the arrest of its three operatives, Director General of Police (DGP) VK Bhawra said.

The arrested accused persons have been identified as Manish Kumar alias Mani, Ramandeep Singh alias Jakhu and Pardeep Singh alias Bhatti. A live hand grenade was also recovered from the possession of the accused.

During interrogation, Ramandeep confessed that Manish and he had thrown the grenade at the CIA office on the instructions of Harvinder Singh alias Rinda. The accused had picked up two hand grenades from a location at Ludhiana-Ferozepur.

Minor blast inside Nawanshahr CIA office

A minor blast occurred inside the CIA office in Nawanshahr around 11:55 pm on the intervening night of November 7-8, 2021. The 'low intensity' explosion, took place at the office of the CIA wing of the police. It occurred beneath a water cooler.

A ‘low intensity’ explosion occurred at the Nawanshahr office of the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) at around 11:55 pm on the intervening night of November 7-8, 2021. Rinda had struck a deal with Ramandeep for Rs 4 lakh to carry out the attack.

Notorious gangster Harvinder Singh is active in Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana and Maharashtra, and is a history-sheeter. He is wanted for heinous crimes including murder, robbery, extortion, contract killing and snatching.

Last month, the Jalandhar commissionerate had arrested an aide of gangster Harvinder Singh for a murder bid and recovered one pistol from his possession. The accused was identified as Ajay Pal Singh, alias Nihang. He had nine criminal cases registered against him.

