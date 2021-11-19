Punjab Sees 39 New Covid Cases, Three More Die

Three more coronavirus-related deaths were reported in Punjab on Friday, while 39 fresh cases raised the infection count to 6,02,943, according to a medical bulletin.

Three deaths were reported in Hoshiarpur, Ludhiana and Patiala, bringing the pandemic toll to 16,580 in the state, the bulletin said.

Among new COVID-19 cases, Hoshiarpur and Mohali reported 10 cases each, followed by eight in Pathankot.

The number of active cases stands at 315.

Twenty-seven people recovered from the infection, taking the recovery count to 5,86,048, the bulletin said.

The Union Territory of Chandigarh reported four COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally to 65,398.

No death was reported in Chandigarh. The toll stood at 820.

The number of active cases in the city stands at 27 while the count of recoveries has reached 64,551 in the city.

