Putin Calls For Visa-free Travel Between Russia And India During Talks With Modi

President Vladimir Putin called for a visa-free travel deal between India and Russia during his talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

In a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Uzbekistan, Putin told PM Modi that India’s rich history and ancient culture are traditional and of great interest to the people of Russia.

Against this backdrop, "we propose accelerating the process of negotiations towards an agreement on visa-free tourist travel,” he said, as per Russian news agency TASS.

During the talks, Putin also congratulated India for completing 75 years of Independence and extended good wishes for its future. The President recalled "fond memories" from his visit to India last year and also invited PM Modi to visit Russia.

"The relations between India and Russia are developing. They have the nature of strategic privileged partnership and they continue to develop very rapidly," Putin said in the meeting. "We are actively cooperating on international platforms, discussing all the situations that are developing in the world, including those that are sometimes unfavorable," he added.

Modi, Putin discuss Ukraine Conflict

PM Modi also noted that Moscow and New Delhi have been together for several decades and thanked Putin for assistance in the evacuation of thousands of Indian students from Ukraine after Russian troops launched an offensive against the neighbouring country in February.

Notably, India has not criticised Russia for its Ukraine invasion, however, has been calling for the resolution of issues through dialogue and diplomacy. Putin stressed that Russia wants to end the conflict at the earliest. He told PM Modi that Russia will keep India informed about the situation in Ukraine.

The meeting between Putin and Modi follows their last meeting in New Delhi in December 2021 when the Russian President travelled to India.

Prime Minister Modi, Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and other leaders were in Uzbekistan to attend the SCO Summit.