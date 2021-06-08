Pvt Hospitals To Charge Rs 150 Service Charge & 5% GST On COVID Vaccine Fixed Price: MOHFW

The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare on Tuesday released a fixed maximum price of Rs 150 per dose for vaccination and revised the guidelines for implementation of the national COVID vaccination program. The guidelines stated that the price of vaccine doses for private hospitals would be declared by each vaccine manufacturer, and any changes should be notified in advance. PM Modi on Monday addressed the nation where he announced that private hospitals can charge up to a maximum of Rs 150 per dose as service charges after the fixed price of the vaccine.

"The price of vaccine doses for private hospitals would be declared by each vaccine manufacturer, and any subsequent changes would be notified in advance. The private hospitals may charge up to a maximum of Rupees 150 per dose as service charges. State Governments may monitor the price being so charged", the health ministry said.

COVID-19 Vaccine prices

These are the prices that have been declared by the vaccine manufacturers for the three vaccines COVISHIELD, COVAXIN and SPUTNIK V-- that are currently being administered in the country under the National Vaccination Drive. The vaccine charges will be inclusive of 5% GST and ₹150 max service charge.

CO-WIN to Monitor CVCs & Vaccine prices

In order to ensure that the prices declared by various private COVID Vaccination Centers (CVCs) do not exceed the maximum price indicated above, the Co-WIN is putting the required validations. The Co-WIN system will also reset the prices declared by private CVCs to the maximum value indicated above for respective vaccines, wherever the price declared by a CVC exceeds the maximum value. The maximum prices indicated above have been worked out on the basis of the prices per dose declared by the vaccine manufacturers and can be suitably modified in future in case any manufacturer declares changed prices.

The Ministry further stated that as per the revised guidelines, the prices being charged by the private CVCs from the citizens should be monitored. If any cases related to over-charging comes into notice as compared to the price declared by the CVC, the government will take strict action against any such private CVCs.

(Image Credits: PTI/PIXABAY)