IAF To Showcase Full Might On R-Day: Chinook & Apache To Fly, Rafale & Tejas In Tableau

Ahead of the upcoming Republic Day celebrations, the newly inducted advanced helicopters in the Indian Air Force inventory are all set to take part in the fly-past ceremony on January 26, as are two aircraft that may form the fulcrum of India's aerial superiority in the near future - the Rafale and the Tejas LCA. As per the IAF, five models of aircraft will be used in the IAF's Republic Day parade tableau, including the Rafale, the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft, the Light Combat Helicopter, the surface-to-air guided weapon Aakash missile system and Astra missiles.

Aircraft formation

Reportedly, the attack aircraft flying in the ceremony on Republic Day will be arranged in an 'arrowhead' formation. Attack helicopter Apache and transport chopper Chinook will be taking part in the fly-past for the first time since they were inducted into the IAF. The US-made Chinook aircraft will be flying in a 'vic' formation during the fly-past, whereas, the Apache formation will follow the Chinook.

IAF inducts eight Apache helicopters

On September 3, 2019, the IAF inducted eight Boeing AH-64E Apache Guardian attack Helicopters into the Indian Air Force. Out of the 22 procured from the US, eight Apache helicopters were inducted in the first batch after a ceremony held at the Pathankot Air Force Station. The IAF had signed a contract with the US government and Boeing for these Apache helicopters back in September 2015. The remaining 14 helicopters are expected to be inducted in 2020.

Three Rafale jets handed over to India, orders for 81 LCAs likely

Following the development after the Supreme Court of India dismissed review petitions on Rafale, three Rafale fighter aircraft were handed over to the IAF in November 2019. The petitions asked for a review in the jet deal with French firm Dassault Aviation. These aircraft are being used for the training of IAF pilots and technicians in France. The IAF is also likely to place orders for 81 LCAs manufactured by HAL to bolster its arsenal.

(With Agency Inputs)

