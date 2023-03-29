Raghav Chadha-Parineeti Wedding Rumour: MP Meets VP Dhankar After Quip In Parliament

Raghav Chadha, the AAP MLA making headlines amid rumours of dating Parineeti Chopra, recently met Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and shared a picture on Instagram. A few days ago, Dhankar, who is also the chairman of the Rajya Sabha, teased Chadha in Parliament saying he had already occupied a lot of space on social media earlier and could keep quiet for the day. Sharing a picture with Vice-President Dhankar, the Aam Aadmi Party leader wrote: "After Parliament got adjourned for the day, I met with the Hon'ble Vice President of India Shri Jagdeep Dhankar in his chamber. That's it. More Later."

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra were recently spotted together going out for dinner sparking dating rumours. Neither Raghav nor Parineeti have cleared the air on the rumours.

Recently, the Aam Aadmi Party leader asked Rajya Sabha chairman Dhankar for time to raise the issue of diamond merchant Mehul Choksi in Parliament and gave a suspension of business notice to discuss the government's NOC to Choksi's Antigua citizenship. Reacting to this, Dhankar said, "You already occupy enough space on social media. This may be a day of silence for you."

Meanwhile, a cryptic post by Chadha's colleague, AAP MP Sanjeev Arora's tweet, has given rise to the rumours of a blooming love story between the Ishaqzaade actress and the young parliamentarian. “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes!!!” Arora tweeted.

I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes!!! pic.twitter.com/3fSWVT4evR — Sanjeev Arora (@MP_SanjeevArora) March 28, 2023

Raghav Chadha-Parineeti Chopra Mumbai outing

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra were snapped leaving a restaurant together in Mumbai on Thursday (March 23) afternoon. Soon after the duo stepped out and posed for the shutterbugs, pictures and videos of the two started doing the rounds online. Their outing made netizens speculate about their relationship status.

Parineeti and Raghav, dressed in casual outfits, were seen stepping outside a restaurant in Mumbai and boarding the same car. Raghav was seen wearing a casual shirt paired with blue denim, meanwhile, Parineeti could be seen sporting an all-black outfit. Later, when the Rajya Sabha MP was asked about the pictures outside Parliament, he told ANI, "Aap mujhse Rajneeti ke sawal kijiye, Parineeti ke nahi. Shaadi karunga to aapko bataunga." (You please ask me questions on politics and not Parineeti. I will let you know when I get married.)