Rahul Bajaj, a veteran industrialist and former chairman of Bajaj Auto, passed away at the age of 83. In 1965, he took over the Bajaj Group. The industrialist was suffering from pneumonia as well as a heart problem. A month ago, he was admitted to the Ruby Hall Clinic.

Rahul stepped down as non-executive chairman of Bajaj Auto in April 2021, handing over the reins to his cousin, Niraj Bajaj. In 2001, Rahul Bajaj received the Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian honour. The industrialist passed away at 2.30 pm today.

The Bajaj Group released a statement confirming Rahul Bajaj's demise, "It is with deep sorrow that I inform you about the passing away of Shri Rahul Bajaj, husband of the late Rupa Bajaj and father of Rajiv/Deepa, Sanjiv/Shefali and Sunaina/Manish. He passed away on the afternoon of 12th February, 2022 in the presence of his closest family members," a statement from Bajaj Group read.

Rahul Bajaj received the Padma Bhushan in 2001

Rahul Bajaj, who was born on June 10, 1938, was the chairman of the Bajaj Group for more than 40 years. Rahul Bajaj stepped down as chairman of Bajaj Auto in April of last year and was serving as the Chairman Emeritus of the company. In 2001, Rahul Bajaj received the Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian honour. During the 2006-2010 period, Bajaj was elected to the Rajya Sabha, India's Upper House of Parliament. Rahul Bajaj stepped aside as managing director of the Group in 2005, and his son Rajiv took over.

Nitin Gadkari, the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, paid respect to the renowned industrialist on his demise. After being translated, his tweet read "My heartfelt tributes to Rahul Bajaj ji, a successful entrepreneur, philanthropist and former chairman of Bajaj. I have had a personal relationship with Padma Bhushan awardee Rahul ji for many years."

यशस्वी उद्योजक, समाजसेवी और बजाज के पूर्व चेयरमैन राहुल बजाज जी को मेरी भावभीनी श्रद्धांजलि। पद्म भूषण से सम्मानित राहुल जी से मेरे अनेक वर्षों से व्यक्तिगत संबंध रहे हैं। — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) February 12, 2022

In 1968, he became the Chief Executive Officer of Bajaj Auto, and in 1972, he was promoted to Managing Director. From 1979 to 1980, he was President of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM). From 1986 to 1989, he served as Chairman of the old Indian Airlines, and from 1999 to 2000, he served as President of the CII for the second time.