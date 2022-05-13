Rahul Bhat Murder: Muslims Join Protest March In J&K's Baramulla; Demand Stern Action

"How long will we have to wait for these killings to stop?", "We are living with brotherhood whether it's the Sikh community, Muslims, or Hindus. Why we will be divided, why, why?", These are the questions that Global Youth Foundation is raising in Kashmir after the recent killing of a Kashmiri Pandit by terrorists in central Kashmir's Budgam district.

The social activists under the banner of Global Youth Foundation led by Touseef Raina on Friday evening held a candlelight protest against the innocent killings, especially the target of minorities by terrorists.

'Terror groups can't divide us': Social activist Touseef Raina

Speaking on the occasion, social activist Touseef Raina said, "Such killings are condemnable and the Government should provide adequate security for the minorities."

The activist also demanded stern action against the culprits behind such attacks, saying such cowardly acts mirror the mindset of the violence factory in Kashmir. Raina said, "We are one, and terror groups can't divide us and our communal harmony in the valley."

In an unconfirmed report, more than 350 Kashmiri Pandits under Prime Minister package employees in Kashmir have put their resignation to LG office in the wake of the recent killing.