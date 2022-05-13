Rahul Bhat's Murder Avenged; All 3 Terrorists Suspected In Killing Eliminated In J&K

In a massive development in Rahul Bhat's tragic murder case, all three terrorists who killed the Kashmiri Pandit have been gunned down, confirmed J&K DGP Dilbag Singh. This comes hours after Bhat was laid to rest. Earlier, J&K's Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha met Rahul's family, and assured them that the government stood by the grieving family, further asserting that terrorists and their supporters will pay a 'heavy price'.

"The terrorists eliminated today are suspected to have been involved in the killing of Rahul bhat in Chadoora Budgam yesterday," said DGP Dilbag Singh.

Rahul Bhat was shot at by three terrorists while he was working at the Tehsildar's office in the Chadoora village on Thursday evening. On May 13, the country, along with Bhat's family members bid adieu to the government official. Expressing their grief and anger, the relatives of Bhat echoed chants of "Rahul Bhat Amar Rahe" and "Pakistan Mudrabaad", as he was laid to rest.

Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat shot dead

Rahul Bhat's wife also spoke to Republic TV and strongly condemned the attack on her husband, which claimed his life at his workplace. Meenakshi Bhatt who broke down while speaking in front of the media also claimed that there was no security threat to him however, this attack took place.

"He works at the DC office. I spoke to him at 3:45 PM, that is 10 minutes before the attack but did not feel any threat. I was at a birthday party when I spoke to him and he was speaking very normal to me. Later, I got a phone call about an attack on him where he has been shot in the shoulder, however, I was relieved that he will be saved. But they took him away from me and I am left all alone with nothing", the grieving wife said.

Bhat is the second Kashmiri Pandit to have been killed by terrorists in the last seven months. A prominent member of the Kashmiri Pandit community, chemist Makhan Lal Bindroo, was shot dead by terrorist on October 6, 2021. As many as 14 people belonging to Jammu and Kashmir’s minority Hindu community, including Kashmiri Pandits, have been killed by militants in various parts of Kashmir between August 2019 and March 2022. Those targeted included prominent businessmen, sarpanchs and block development council members. There has been a spurt in attacks on non-Muslims and outsiders living in Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, which accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir, in August 2019.

Dogra Front stages protest over Rahul Bhat's murder

The incident has triggered massive protests in numerous regions of the union territory. Members of the Dogra Front activists were seen staging a massive protest over Rahul Bhat's killing. In exclusive visuals captured by Republic TV, hundreds of Dogra Front group members can be seen coming out on the streets to protest against the terror group. The protestors can be seen carrying placards and terrorists' pictures and putting them on fire to show their anger against the terror group. They can also be heard raising slogans against Pakistan for the killing and continuously disrupting the environment in the valley. Slogans like 'Pakistan, Haaye Haaye (Pakistan, shame, shame) are raised.