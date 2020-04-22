Rahul Gandhi Seeks Ideas From People On Economic Stimulus Package For MSMEs Amid COVID-19

As the COVID-19 pandemic has given a massive blow to the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), the Congress party has asked people to come up with ideas and suggestions for an economic stimulus package in order to cope up with the crisis.

Taking to Twitter, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi posted a video urging people to send in their suggestions for an MSME relief package due to the COVID-19 crisis.

READ | Rahul Gandhi Questions Govt Over Diesel, Petrol Prices Despite Plunge In World Oil Price

READ | Govt Must Deposit Rs 7500 In Bank Accounts Of Poor; Revive MSME Sector

#COVID19 has devastated our micro, small & medium businesses (MSME). The Congress party needs your help. Send us suggestions & ideas for what a MSME economic stimulus package should cover on: https://t.co/kP2NZ6TNUK



or our social media platforms. #HelpSaveSmallBusinesses pic.twitter.com/UwLEPrnWdB — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 22, 2020

The Congress has said it would submit a detailed revival plan for the MSME sector and a consultative group headed by former prime minister Manmohan Singh is working in suggesting such a plan to the government. The party has demanded immediate relief to the sector, saying it is one of the largest employers in the country and needs to be helped in this hour of crisis.

READ | Home Minister Amit Shah Praises RBI For Fresh Monetary Stimulus To Farm, MSME Sector

READ | 'Committed To Helping MSMEs', Says PM Modi As IT Dept Announces Rs 5,204 Crore Refund

Income Tax refund of Rs 5,204

The Central Government in an attempt to provide some relief to MSMEs has announced Income Tax refund of Rs 5,204 crores. The Income Tax Department has further assured of releasing another refund of Rs 7,760 crore at the earliest. After the disclosure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and reiterated the government's stand and stated that the Centre is committed to helping the small and medium business in the times of crisis created by the pandemic.