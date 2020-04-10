'We Owe Them...': Rahul Gandhi Writes To ASHA, ANMs & Anganwadi Workers Amid Covid Crisis

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has written a letter to Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA), Auxiliary Nurse & Midwives (ANMs) and Anganwadi Workers praising their efforts fighting the Coronavirus pandemic. The Congress party on Friday, on its Twitter account, shared a copy of the letter dated April 9.

'Fear and misinformation pose a bigger danger'

In the letter, Rahul Gandhi said that the greatest form of patriotism is to serve the country in her hour of need. "Our community workers are true patriots, our unsung thereof, who toil tirelessly away from the limelight, to keep our communities safe in the midst of this grave crisis," Gandhi said.

Shri @RahulGandhi's message to Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA), Auxiliary Nurse & Midwives (ANMs) and Anganwadi Workers. pic.twitter.com/jLkEU8gf0m — Congress (@INCIndia) April 10, 2020

The former Congress President said in an environment where "fear and misinformation pose a bigger danger" than the virus itself, community workers have a key role to play in educating people about the dangers of COVID-19 and the matter in which it is transmitted.

'We owe them a huge debt of gratitude'

Rahul said, "As a nation, we owe them and their families a huge debt of gratitude for the tremendous personal sacrifices each of them is making. I hope when this crisis is over, their exemplary service will serve as a catalyst for deep-rooted change in their conditions of work,"

"I salute each and every community worker for their service to the nation and pray that they and their families will remain safe through the pandemic," he concluded by saying.

Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday had said that India must help all countries in their fight against coronavirus but lifesaving medicines should be made available to Indians first.

Gandhi's reaction came after the Ministry of External Affairs said that India would to export anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine to several countries including those in the neighbourhood on a case-by-case basis in sync with its commitment to the international community to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Friendship isn’t about retaliation. India must help all nations in their hour of need but lifesaving medicines should be made available to Indians in ample quantities first. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 7, 2020

With an increase of 547 new COVID-19 cases in the last 12 hours, India's total number of coronavirus positive cases rose to 6,412 on Friday. Out of the total cases, 5,709 are active patients and 504 of them have been cured/discharged and migrated, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With 30 new deaths reported in the last 12 hours, the death toll stands at 199.

