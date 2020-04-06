WATCH: Enter Indian Railway's Coronavirus Fumigation Tunnel; Get 'sanitised'; Exit

Ministry of Railways on Monday shared a video of a fumigation tunnel where a person can allegedly get sanitized after passing through. The tunnel and a sanitisation room have opened in Jagadhri, Haryana.

Sanitization tunnel

As per the rail ministry, the tunnel and sanitizer room has been developed to stop the spread of coronavirus. When a person enters the tunnel, "the entire body will be sanitized" as the person moves through the tunnel and exits via the gate.

Keeping station safe & sanitized is our commitment and contribution to fighting the COVID-19 pandemic- all steps are taken to clean Lucknow's Iconic Charbagh station - Steam cleaning of Foot over bridge.#IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/FXLZiVN6VG — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) April 6, 2020

The railway has been taking up measures to ensure that there is no spread of the virus in the premises. In another video shared, the workers can be seen steam-cleaning a foot over bridge at Lucknow's Charbagh station.

Two samples of PPE like coverall made by Northen Railway has cleared the test conducted by DRDO to check the Resistance of fabric to penetration of blood



Railways will manufacture them for Railway Doctors working in Railway Hospitals#IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/zFrF3lMW5p — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) April 5, 2020

In another video shared on Sunday, the rail ministry showcased two samples of 'coverall' similar to the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) that has been approved by the DRDO. The suits will be manufactured by the railways and will be supplied to it's doctors.

