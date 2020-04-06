The Debate
WATCH: Enter Indian Railway's Coronavirus Fumigation Tunnel; Get 'sanitised'; Exit

General News

The railway has been taking up measures to ensure that there is no spread of the virus by cleaning premises, developing suits and making isolation wards

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
COVID-19

Ministry of Railways on Monday shared a video of a fumigation tunnel where a person can allegedly get sanitized after passing through. The tunnel and a sanitisation room have opened in Jagadhri, Haryana.

READ: Railways Develops Low-cost Ventilator 'Jeevan', Seeks ICMR Approval

Sanitization tunnel

As per the rail ministry, the tunnel and sanitizer room has been developed to stop the spread of coronavirus. When a person enters the tunnel, "the entire body will be sanitized" as the person moves through the tunnel and exits via the gate.

READ: Masks, Screening Health Status, Social Distancing: Railways Prepares For Post-lockdown Services

The railway has been taking up measures to ensure that there is no spread of the virus in the premises. In another video shared, the workers can be seen steam-cleaning a foot over bridge at Lucknow's Charbagh station. 

READ: Railways Designs 'doctor's Booth' For Zero-contact Check-ups

In another video shared on Sunday, the rail ministry showcased two samples of 'coverall' similar to the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) that has been approved by the DRDO. The suits will be manufactured by the railways and will be supplied to it's doctors.

READ: Railways Produce 2.87 Lakh Masks, Over 25,000 Litres Of Sanitisers To Combat COVID-19

First Published:
