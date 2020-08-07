Railway Chalks Out Incentive Schemes, Benefits To Boost Freight Traffic

The Ministry of Railway has introduced various incentive schemes for investors in a bid to boost freight traffic. As per the official release, these benefits are provided at the goods sheds and sidings based on traffic offered in accordance with scheme guidelines.

According to the reports, earlier the incentives were given to loading of fly ash in uniform bagged condition but now the Railways permitted loading of loose/bulk fly ash in open wagons.

Indian Railways has announced incentives/ heavy discounts to its freight customers : Shri P.S.Mishra, Member Traffic, Railway Board pic.twitter.com/nu26elp8Y6 — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) July 30, 2020

40 percent concession

The release said, "Applicable concession will be as, 40 percent concession on NTR (Normal Tariff Rate) for open wagons (bagged or loose/bulk packing) and flat wagons (bagged packing) whereas for covered wagons, bagged packing will be permitted and will be charged at NTR of LR1(low rated) class only".

It also mentioned that there won't be any restrictions on floor rate and lead. Customers shall strictly ensure the conditions specified by the state/central government with respect to pollution control which will be effective from August 8. Railway Board has also relaxed stabling charges applicable at ₹525 per wagons per day, as per reports.

The release said that 14 freight benefit schemes were earlier implemented for the benefit of freight customers. It notified that now three more freight incentives have been initiated which will play a crucial role in attracting more customers to transport their consignment through rail.

Image Credits: PTI