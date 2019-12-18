Indian Railways: '50% Off On Tickets For Students Participating In The Ek Bharat Program'

Indian Railways has announced that 50 per cent concession will be granted for the youth participating in the 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat' programme in New Delhi on December 18. The Ministry of Railways released a statement which said that the concession will be given to youths who need to travel from one state to another for taking part in the programme. These youths should not have a salary higher than five thousand rupees per month and concessions will be given in basic fares of Second and Sleeper Class only.

The release also added that: “This concession has been granted as a special case and it is admissible only in the normal train services and not for booking of Special Trains or coaches.”

The release further reiterated that the concessional return journey tickets may also be issued on payment of one single journey fare of Second or Sleeper class Mail/Express fare to participants travelling more than 300 kilometres from the journey commencing station to the station where the Festival is going to be held.

Concessions will be provided to those who produce a requisite certificate. This certificate has to be in the prescribed railway format, signed or noted by the Secretary of concerned Department of Human Resource Development of concerned states. The statement from the ministry asserted that certificates will not be issued to those whose travelling expenses are to be borne by the Central or state government or a local body or statutory or a corporation or a government undertaking or a university.

"The intending participants are required to submit the certificate to the authorised officers of the railway concerned, namely the chief commercial manager, the divisional commercial manager etc. who will issue them the concession orders on presentation of which, the station master will allow the concession to them," the statement read.

The railways' statement cleared that supplementary charges, reservation charges, and other applicable charges, etc shall be levied in full for both ways of travel.

