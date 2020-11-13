Railways Permits School Staff To Use Mumbai Local Trains On Maharashtra Govt's Request

In a relief for the school staff in Mumbai, the Railways Ministry on Friday has permitted teachers and the non-teaching staff as well to commute by the local trains. The allowance will be applicable with immediate effect and valid identity cards will be necessary for entry at stations. The Ministry of Railways has allowed the use of local train services to limited sections of the society which includes women, lawyers and persons involved in essential services.

Issuing a statement on Friday, the Western Railways PRO said, "On the request of Maharashtra government, permission has been granted by Railway Ministry, to school teachers & other non-teaching staff of schools to travel by suburban train services with immediate effect. Valid identity cards are necessary for entry at stations."

READ | Maha Govt Writes To Railways; Seeks Allowance For General Citizens To Use Local Trains

Schools to reopen on November 23

The decision to permit school staff to use suburban trains comes after the government's decision to reopen schools in the state. On Tuesday, the Maharashtra School Education department had announced a set of Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) before schools reopen on November 23. Students of classes IX to XII will attend school on alternate days to ensure a 50 per cent attendance ratio, according to the guidelines. A school day will span not more than four hours and no lunch break will be given to students. As per the guidelines, students will be required to wear masks, and no one apart from staff and students will be allowed inside the premises.

READ | Maharashtra Govt Allows Lawyers & Registered Clerks To Travel In Mumbai Local Trains

Earlier in October, the Maharashtra government had written to the Indian Railways urging it open local train services to the general public. The state government had limited its request for non-essential passengers to use local trains only during non-peak hours i.e. up to 8 am in the morning, between 11 am and 4 pm and from 7 pm onwards. Moreover, the Maharastra government had also suggested two slots for people related to essential services and one ladies special at hourly intervals. In response, the Railways Ministry had stated that it would work in tandem with the state government to ensure early resumption of services for the general public.

READ | Schools To Reopen In Maharashtra For Standard 9th To 12th From Nov 23

858 new COVID cases

As per certain reports, Mumbai locals might be open for general public two weeks after Diwali. The decision is said to depend upon the daily number of COVID cases and if there is a surge. On Thursday, the tally of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai increased to 2,67,604 with 858 new cases. The death toll went up to 10,522 with 19 new COVID-19 deaths in the city. The number of COVID-19 tests conducted in the city so far is 16.59 lakh.

READ | Schools In TN To Remain Shut, Govt Puts Reopening Plan On Hold