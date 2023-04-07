Rain, Thunderstorm To Lash Several States Including Maharashtra, Odisha: IMD

India in March this year recorded 37.6% mm rainfall which is more than its Long Period Average (LPA) 29.9 mm. Now, strong western disturbances have reached the northeastern part of the country. Several states, including Maharashtra and Odisha, are likely to be lashed by light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms on Friday.

According to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the latest Satellite and radar composite shows moderate to intense convection over Odisha adjoining south Chhattisgarh and north Coastal Andhra Pradesh; south Marathwada adjoining Telangana, North Interior Karnataka south Kerala and adjoining south Tamil Nadu.

The Met Department further informed that above mentioned regions are likely to experience rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning/gusty winds.

Latest Satellite and radar composite shows moderate to intense convection over Odisha adjoining south Chhattisgarh and north Coastal Andhra Pradesh; south Marathwada adjoining Telangana, North Interior Karnataka south Kerala and adjoining south Tamil Nadu. pic.twitter.com/noUY1GDKoQ — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) April 6, 2023

In March, according to IMD, there were 24 meteorological sub-divisions that received large excess/excess rainfall and 5 subdivisions received normal rainfall. However, 4 subdivisions received deficient rainfall, and 3 subdivisions received large deficient rainfall. The monthly rainfall for March 2023 is given in the table below:

Regions Actual Rainfall (mm) Normal Rainfall (mm) % Departure fromLPA Country as a whole 37.6 29.9 26.0 Northwest India 41.1 47.9 -14.0 Central India 23.9 7.8 206.0 South Peninsula 32.1 15.5 107.0 East & northeast India 66.9 59.7 12.0

Light to moderate rain is also possible over parts of South and Southeast Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Marathwada, Madhya Maharashtra, North Interior Karnataka, and parts of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.