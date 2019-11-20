Rainbow Lit Fest: Delhi To Host Its First Queer And Inclusive Lit Fest

A Queer and Inclusive event called the Rainbow Lit Fest is being organised in the national capital on December 7 and 8. After several lit fests across the country, the Rainbow Lit Fest will mark the first event to be held on such a grand scale. The event is crowdfunded by writer and activist Sharif D Rangnekar who feels that for many years, the queer lit fests were sequestered in little 'echo chambers' where the people who already knew each other used to gather and discuss their own work. He says, even though such smaller events are helpful for the community, a major literature festival just for queers is largely unprecedented in India.

"Though we are a lit fest, what distinguishes Rainbow from other fests is that it invites people from across fields to come and find common ground with the queer community." More about the event via @CNNnews18. @devduttmyth@HumsafarTrust @RudraniChettrihttps://t.co/UTYDjsD6Yp — Rainbow Literature Festival (@RainbowLitFest) November 20, 2019

Rainbow Lit Fest – Queer and Inclusive

According to the festival, it seeks inclusivity by bringing together different identities as well as sections of society to explore the common ground. The festival is being organised with the idea that ultimately all communities collectively stitch together more informed and aware narratives about diversity. The fest will also be an amalgamation of different forms of expression such as prose, poetry, art, music, dance, films, talks, and discussions in languages, Hindi, English, and Urdu.

Let’s raise some voices, let’s hear some voices, let’s appreciate some voices. Introducing our prestigious panel of speakers who'll be sharing their thread of thoughts at the #RainbowLitFest. #Qandi



Take a step, include yourself: https://t.co/od48HVjG5U pic.twitter.com/LYzmnDSTSb — Rainbow Literature Festival (@RainbowLitFest) November 20, 2019

The speakers for the event are also a diverse group of personalities, from directors to media editors, models to singers. Furthermore, the Rainbow Lit Fest will have entertainment activities scheduled including a Drag Story Session. The event will also be held in two stages simultaneously in the park, having a range of activities and a diverse lineup with multiple panel discussions on literature, law, LGBTQ identities, and politics. A critically acclaimed set of movies are also scheduled to screen like A Monsoon Date, Cover Story, Njan Sanjo, and Bomgay which is also the first 'gay' film from India.

Decriminalisation of sector 377

Recently, India has finally decriminalised homosexuality in India. On September 6, a five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India, Dipak Misra ruled in favour of the decriminalisation of Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, which previously marked homosexuality as a crime in the country. Announcing its decision the Apex court said that the judgment was passed on the grounds of the biological orientation of the individuals. Moreover, it pointed out that the existing law contradicted the right to privacy of an individual.

