Raj Thackeray Advises CM Uddhav On Economic Revival Measures, Urges Opening Of Wine Shops

On Thursday, MNS chief Raj Thackeray wrote to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray giving suggestions pertaining to the rejuvenation of the state economy in the wake of the nationwide lockdown. Highlighting that restaurants and canteens had been shut for 35 days, Raj Thackeray called upon the state government to allow them to operate a parcel service with social distancing measures. He opined that would boost the revival of a small segment of the economy.

Thereafter, the MNS chief pointed out that the state treasury was fast depleting due to the absence of economic activity in the lockdown period. Claiming that excise duty on liquor amounted to a gain of Rs.14,000 crore yearly for the Maharashtra government, he contended that there was "no harm" in opening wine shops. This demand comes even as the Centre has clearly put a ban on the sale of liquor during the lockdown period. Maintaining that this would commence much-needed income flow for the state, Raj Thackeray asserted that this money could be used to provide PPE kits to the healthcare staff and free meal service for the people. He urged Uddhav Thackeray to not get caught up in "moral issues" at this juncture.

'Lack of an organised coordination'

Raj Thackeray also stressed the need to ensure that essential commodities such as vegetables, fruits, bakery products are available. According to him, there was a lack of coordination in the functioning of many services. He stated that the state government must ensure a "decent and liveable" life to the citizens, who in turn will cooperate to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Mentioning that the Centre's assistance to Maharashtra could not be ascertained, he remarked that the need of the hour for the state government was to become economically self-reliant.

Currently, there are 5652 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in the state out of which 789 persons have recovered while 269 casualties have been reported. With 3683 cases and 161 deaths, Mumbai has emerged as a key COVID-19 hotspot. On Wednesday, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope revealed that the ICMR had permitted the use of plasma therapy to treat serious COVID-19 patients in Mumbai.

