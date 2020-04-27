Raj Thackeray's Son Amit Hands Over 1000 PPE Kits To MARD; Father Highlights gratitude

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Sunday night in a tweet informed that this son Amit Thackeray procured 1000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for the safety of the doctors who are on the frontline fighting COVID-19 and handed them to MARD (Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors).

Along with the tweet, Thackeray attached a letter by MARD in response to Amit's gesture and they "wholeheartedly" thanked him for the same. "My family and I stand in deep respect and gratitude to the doctors who put their lives at stake and unabatedly perform their duties."

My family and I stand in deep respect and gratitude to the doctors who put their lives at stake and unabatedly perform their duties pic.twitter.com/eqx5k3GAlp — Raj Thackeray (@RajThackeray) April 26, 2020

Raj Thackeray writes to Maha CM Uddhav

Raj Thackeray on Thursday wrote to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's Office, seeking opening of wine shops in Maharashtra to ensure revenue inflow into the states treasury, which he said, is fast depleting during the on-going coronavirus-enforced lockdown.

Raj Thackeray, in a letter to the CMO, said allowing wine shops to remain open does not mean trying to cater to the needs of alcohol consumers, but to ensure revenue inflow during difficult times like the one faced by the state currently in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

He said wine shops, closed since the lockdown was implemented a month ago, can be allowed to remain open by ensuring social distancing norms are adhered to. He also called for allowing hotels and kitchens providing affordable foods to run, sticking to social distancing rules, as a big chunk of Maharashtras population is dependent on them. This will help revive the state's weakening economy, the MNS leader said.

(With PTI inputs)