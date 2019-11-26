Rajasthan: Central Govt To Boost Health Sector, Approves Setting Up 5 New Medical Colleges

In a bid to promote the health sector in Rajasthan, the Central government has approved the proposal of setting up five new medical colleges in different districts in the State. According to an official statement, medical colleges will come up in Hanumangarh, Dausa, Tonk, Sawaimadhopur and Jhunjhunu districts of the State.

"Sanction has been received under the Central sponsored scheme for the construction of a total of five new medical colleges... A total amount of Rs 325 crore has been sanctioned for each medical college," the Rajasthan government said in a statement on Monday.

Dr. Raghu Sharma, the Medical and Health Minister further apprised that with the approval of these colleges, the State will have medical colleges in 30 out of its 33 districts.

"At the time of independence in the State, there was only one medical college in Jaipur. The approval of opening 15 new medical colleges is a big achievement in the tenure of just 11 months of the present government," he said in the statement.

The Minister said that proposals have been sent to open medical colleges in Pratapgarh and Rajsamand as well.

"With the opening of these medical colleges, besides tackling the shortage of doctors in the State, general medical facilities, as well as specialist medical services will be accessible in remote areas. Medical college approval is under process in Jalore district. Rajsamand has a medical college in the private sector," Sharma said.

READ | Make in India: Government's go-ahead for 4 medical device parks

READ | Gas tragedy: HC seeks views from Centre, MP govt on medical facilities

Government's go-ahead for 4 Medical Device Parks

In a bid to promote the Make in India initiative, the government has given approval for setting up four medical device parks with a view and provide world-class products at an affordable price for treatment. These parks will provide necessary infrastructure, where companies can easily plug and play, sources said. Furthermore, this will not only cut import bills but will also help in easy access to standard testing facilities and reduce the cost of production, they said.

READ | Nawaz Sharif arrives in the UK in an air ambulance to seek better medical treatment

READ | Virginia Tech to establish biomedical research center

(With agency inputs)