Rajasthan CM Gehlot: 'Priority Is To Ensure Good Health, Citizens To Have Right To Health'

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said that State will introduce the Right to Health so that every citizen remains healthy. The CM further said that the government's priority was ensuring good health of citizens and it was steadily working in that direction. His remarks came as he flagged off a run for 'Nirogi Rajasthan' at Albert Hall in Jaipur.

“We want every citizen remains healthy and it is the responsibility of the government also. Therefore, we are bringing the right to health. We have made 'Nirogi Rajasthan' theme for the state and hence we are going to introduce the 'Nirogi Rajasthan' campaign,” CM Gehlot told reporters at the event.

Launched #NirogiRajasthan Abhiyan by flagging off “Run For Nirogi Rajasthan” from Albert Hall on the occasion of completion of one year of State govt..#निरोगी_राजस्थान pic.twitter.com/i7daQhN838 — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) December 17, 2019

Nirogi Rajasthan campaign

The run was organised as part of a series of events to mark the completion of one year of the Congress government. The Nirogi Rajasthan campaign will be formally launched on Wednesday. Speaking at the flagging off ceremony, Ashok Gehlot said that the former Congress government (2008-13) led by him had introduced free medicines and diagnosis scheme and has expanded the scheme this time. "We want to make Rajasthan a leading state in healthcare services,” he said.

The campaign will focus on curbing adulteration and drug de-addiction efforts. Rajasthan will engage in a mass public awareness campaign to spread the message. "Effective action against adulteration will be taken. There will be no compromises and the guilty will be given stern punishment. We have already banned e-cigarette and hookah bars,” Ashok Gehlot said.

'Nirogi Rajasthan' is aimed at creating awareness about diseases like cancer, menstrual hygiene, lifestyle diseases like depression, diabetes, heart diseases, pulmonary diseases, obesity, stroke and population control among others. State Health Minister Raghu Sharma, Transport Minister Pratap Singh, Women and Child Development Minister Mamta Bhupesh, Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara were among others present in the function.

