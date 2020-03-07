The Debate
'Farmers Suffering Due To Crop Damage Will Be Provided Assistance': Ashok Gehlot

General News

Rajasthan CM on Saturday said that the state government will do everything possible to mitigate the sufferings of farmers whose crops had been damaged.

Updated On:
Rajasthan

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said the State government will do everything possible to mitigate the sufferings of farmers whose crops had been damaged by rain and hailstorm for the last two days.

The Chief Minister tweeted, "It is very worrying that rain & hailstorm caused a lot of damage to crops in many districts. We fully understand the pain of our farmers & want to assure, State govt is with them in this hour of crisis. We will do everything possible to mitigate their suffering. #Rajasthan."

In a series of tweets, the Chief Minister expressed his concerns over the damage caused by the recent hailstorm in the State and assured help to the farmers. First tweet of the series reads, "State government is much concerned about damage to crops due to hailstorm and unseasonal rains. We have taken the decision to assess the damage done to farmers immediately and to provide as much assistance as possible. #Rajasthan"

Adding to the series, he tweeted, "The ministers in-charge of the affected districts will meet farmers suffering losses due to hailstorm, they will also meet with the District Collector and other officials, to assess the situation of crop damage. #Rajasthan."

Another tweet read, "The ministers in-charge of hailstorm-affected districts will take stock of the damage in different parts of the state. Farmers suffering due to crop damage will be provided assistance under disaster relief rules at the earliest. #Rajasthan."

Heavy rainfall and hailstorm lashed parts of Rajasthan on Thursday, damaging crops in some districts. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said all help would be provided to farmers. He has asked Chief Secretary DB Gupta to seek crop damage reports from district collectors.

Image Credits: 

First Published:
