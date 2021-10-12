Spotlighting reports of coal shortage from across the country, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday censured the Centre over the matter and claimed it the Central government's responsibility to aid the states in the matter.

"It is the Central Government's responsibility to help the Central government to help the States. It is well known that there is a shortage of coal, and the States are troubled."

The Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government had last week said that it will schedule one-hour load shedding in view of the nationwide coal shortage, leading to the shutting down of several enterprises. The government said it would make the power cuts in 10 major cities in the state that houses millions of people, making it the maiden state to oficially schedule blackouts due to the crisis.

Union Coal Minister Joshi blames rains for deficit

Union Minister of Coal Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday stated that there was a coal deficit due to rains which was resulting in an escalation of international prices. Union Minister Joshi said that imported coal power plants were put to a halt for a while or producing very short, establishing stress on domestic coal.

"Due to rains, there was a shortage of coal, causing an increase in international prices from Rs 60 per ton to Rs 190 per ton. Subsequently, imported coal power plants are either shut for 15-20 days or producing very little. This put pressure on domestic coal," Coal Minister Prahlad Joshi said.

'Rising pressure on Indian domestic coal market'

The present coal shortage comes in line with the sudden revival of India's economy leading to an increase in the power demand. The power consumption in the past two months has been on the rise. Meanwhile, coal prices in the global market soared by 40%, and India's imports fell.

Eventually, power plants that rely on imported coal are now dependent on Indian coal, escalating pressure on the domestic market. Also, heavy rains in areas near coal mines in September further stressed the domestic coal markets.

"International prices of imported coals soared all of the sudden and power plants that relied on foreign coal stopped electricity generation. Because they have stopped production, the entire load is on domestic coal," Joshi had stated earlier.

Refuting the allegation of states, UTs claiming the Centre's inefficiency in supplying adequate stock of coal to run its power plants, Joshi said, "Yesterday (October 11) we supplied 1.94 million tons, the highest ever supply of domestic coal. As far as states are concerned, this year till June we requested them to increase stock, some of them went on to say that "please do a favour, don't send coal now," Joshi said.

Inputs: ANI

Image: PTI/SHUTTERSTOCK