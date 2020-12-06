Last Updated:

Rajasthan Couple Marries In PPE Kits After Bride Tests COVID Positive On Wedding Day

In a video that has gone viral over social media, the couple from Rajasthan can be seen sitting at the havan kund while following all rituals of the marriage.

In a unique twist during the wedding season, a couple in Rajasthan's Shahbad got married inside a COVID Centre in Bara after the bride was tested positive on her wedding day. Adding to the incident, the couple decided to get hitched in a PPE suit, following all ceremonies of the marriage along with the Government's COVID protocols. In a video that has gone viral over social media, the couple can be seen sitting at the havan kund while following all rituals of the marriage as was being told to them by the priest who also spotted a PPE suit. 

Twenty more fatalities from Coronavirus took the death toll in Rajasthan to 2,429 on Sunday, while 2,089 new cases pushed the infection tally to 2.80 lakh, according to a health department bulletin. Of the total caseload, 22,427 are under treatment while 2,55,729 people have been discharged after treatment till now, it stated.

