Rajasthan Gets 19 New Districts, 3 New Divisions Ahead Of Assembly Polls; Check List

In a massive decision, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday announced the creation of 19 new districts and three new divisions for the state. With the formation of 19 new districts, Rajasthan will now have a total of 50 districts. With the addition of three new divisions, the state will now have 10 divisions. Notably, Gehlot’s announcement came while he was addressing the state Assembly.

"We received demands for the formation of some new districts in the state. We had formed a high-level committee to examine these proposals and we have received the final report," Gehlot said in the Assembly, adding, "I now announce the formation of new districts in the state.”

The new districts are Anupgarh, Balotra, Beawar, Deeg, Didwana-Kuchaman City, Dudu, Gangapur City, Jaipur North, Jaipur South, Jodhpur East, Jodhpur West, Kekri, Kotputli, Khairthal, Neemkathana, Phalodi, Salumbar, Sanchore and Shahpura. The new divisions were named Banswara, Pali, and Sikar.

#WATCH | Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot announces the formation of new districts in the state; says, "...With the formation of 19 new districts, the state now has a total of 50 districts." pic.twitter.com/Fq7XQWdLYO — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2023

Govt working towards improving irrigation efficiency

Apart from the announcement of creating 19 new districts along with three new districts, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot allocated Rs 37 crore for a number of projects aimed at improving irrigation efficiency and reducing water waste in canals and dams in the state of Rajasthan.

As part of the development projects, the Kagdi dam in Banswara district will be renovated at a cost of Rs 10 crore while Rs 11.73 crore will be used to line the canal from the Gajadharpura sewage treatment plant to Kalakh dam in Jaipur's Kalwad tehsil. A canal from Mora Sagar dam in Sawaimadhopur district's Bamanwas tehsil will be lined at an estimated cost of Rs 15.03 crore, according to the government statement.

The Rajasthan government is also working towards providing drinking water supply to at least 367 villages of the Udaipur district from the Som-Kamala-Amba dam. The approval for this project was given in compliance with the 2023-24 Budget presented by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led government for Rajasthan.