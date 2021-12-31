Rajasthan Govt To Issue More COVID Curbs In Jaipur As 'situation May Turn Explosive': CM

Amid the mounting concerns over the spread of COIVD, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday, December 31, said his government has decided to implement COVID-19 restrictions in the state capital Jaipur. This comes as the COVID-19 situation in the city may turn explosive and so can't be neglected.

During the meeting, CM Ashok Gehlot said, "It is the matter of the state capital, which should not be taken lightly, otherwise, the situation may turn explosive because the highest number of positive cases is being reported from Jaipur".

Rajasthan govt to impose restrictions in Jaipur amid COVID threat

CM Ashok Gehlot held a review meeting and directed the concerned officials to increase testing in Jaipur. While Food and Civil Supplies Minister Pratap Singh suggested measures like the closing of schools, religious places, and curbs related to gathering at weddings. According to health department data, as of December 30, Jaipur had reported 185 positive cases of 252 samples. Rajasthan's active caseload stands at 773 of which 521 are in Jaipur.

The Home Department is likely to release guidelines based on the discussion and suggestions received in the over two-hour-long meeting.

Gehlot also questioned the Jaipur Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) on why COVID testing has not been increased amid the rising COVID cases in the past 15 days. The Chief Minister stated that despite the rise in COVID cases, the number of samples collected daily in Jaipur is more or less constant. Following this, the officials have decided to increase the sampling to 8,000 to 10,000 per day.

COVID-19 situation in Rajasthan

To date, Rajasthan has reported a total of 9,56,019 COVID cases with 8,963 deaths. The state has administered 8,15,37,406 COVID vaccine doses across 7,218 vaccination sites. On December 29, the state has reported 23 cases of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus were detected. According to the state medical and health department, of the fresh 23 Omicron cases, ten were reported from Ajmer, nine from Jaipur, two from Bhilwara, and one each from Alwar and Jodhpur. The total tally of Omicron stands at 69.

(With PTI inputs)

Image: PTI/PIXABAY