Rajasthan: Pakistan’s ‘narcotics Smuggler’ Drone Shot Down By BSF

The Border Security Force on Thursday shot down a Pakistani drone in Raisingh Nagar sector of Sri Ganga Nagar of Indo Pakistan International Border in Rajasthan. The drone was carrying a consignment of narcotics to be dropped on the Indian side of border.

BSF Spokesperson informed Republic that BSF troops deployed in the Raisinghnagar sector of Sri Ganganagar heard a sound of drone entering Indian side during intervening night of 19-20 July after which the troops opened fire and successfully shot down the Pakistani drone. “During a thorough search operation in the area today morning, three packets of suspected heroin and the Pakistani drone were seized. Approximately 2.3 kilograms of suspected heroin, valued at around 12 crore rupees in the international market, was confiscated by troops,” he added.

Pakistan has been continuously attempting to smuggle narcotics and weapons across the border using drones. Punjab and Rajasthan border are mainly being used for smuggling of narcotics into Indian Territory while drones are being used to push weapons into Indian Territory in Jammu and Kashmir.