Rajasthan: Two Arrested For Spying On Army Jawans, Obtaining Classified Info For Pakistan

The intelligence wing of the Rajasthan Police has arrested two men for allegedly obtaining classified information from the Indian Army for their handlers in Pakistan. The accused spies were identified as Narayan Lal Gadri (27) of Bhilwara, and Kuldeep Singh Shekhawat (24) of Jaipur. They were jointly interrogated by the intelligence agencies.

Officials said Narayan Gadri provided SIM cards of Indian telecom companies to his Pakistani handlers to run social media accounts. Shekhawat, who was working as a salesman in a liquor shop in Pali, was in touch with a Pakistani woman handler.

He operated multiple social media accounts posing as women personnel of the Indian Army. Shekhawat was involved in obtaining classified information from Army jawans after befriending them on social media, Director General of Intelligence Umesh Mishra said.

He said the duo was getting money in lieu of spying and helping their Pakistani handlers. Separate cases have been registered against them under relevant sections of the IPC, Official Secrets Act, and the Information Technology Act.

(With inputs from agency)