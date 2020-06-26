'COVID-19 Cases Are Expected To Rise In Maharashtra During July & August': Rajesh Tope

Speaking to the media on Friday, June 26, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope revealed that the COVID-19 cases in the state are expected to rise during July and August. He mentioned that the state government was working to ensure that the fatality rate does not go up. Adding that the number of doctors and ICU beds was being increased to meet this demand, Tope stated that the state Cabinet had passed a resolution on availing the services of final year postgraduate medical students in ICU wards.

He also observed that important anti-viral drugs were being procured so that their stock in each district can be increased. Addressing the opposition's allegation, the Maharashtra Health Minister stressed that the state government was not hiding the number of COVID-19 cases, and deaths. According to him, some deaths of past days were reported on a later date due to reconciliation.

4841 cases reported on June 25

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally soared to 1,47,740 after 4,841 persons tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Thursday, June 25. There are 63,342 active cases in the state. With 3661 patients being discharged in the day, the total number of recovered rose to 77,453. 192 deaths were reported on Thursday, propelling the state's fatality toll to 6,931.

As per the state Public Health Department, the patient doubling rate has steadily increased in the last three months. Currently, the state's COVID-19 recovery rate and fatality rate stands at 52.42% and 4.69% respectively. So far, a total of 8,48,026 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus. While 5,56,428 persons are in home quarantine, 33,952 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres.

Central team to visit Maharashtra

Amid criticism about the handling of the COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Telangana, a Central team led by Lav Aggarwal- the Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Health will visit these states from June 26-29. The team shall interact with the state officials and coordinate with them to strengthen the ongoing efforts for the management of COVID-19. While Maharashtra and Gujarat have seen a rising number of novel coronavirus cases, Telangana's COVID-19 fight has drawn flak for the lack of enough testing.