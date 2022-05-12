Rajiv Kumar Appointed New Chief Election Commissioner; To Succeed Sushil Chandra

In a breaking development, Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar was appointed as the next Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) on Thursday. Rajiv Kumar will assume charge on May 15, replacing incumbent Sushil Chandra, who will step down from the position on May 14. The appointment was done by the President of India Ram Nath Kovind.

Who is the new CEC Rajiv Kumar?

Rajiv Kumar was appointed as an Election Commissioner in ECI on September 1, 2020. Prior to assuming charge in Election Commission, Rajiv Kumar served as Chairman of the Public Enterprises Selection Board. He joined as Chairman of PESB in April 2020. Rajiv Kumar is an officer of the Indian Administrative Service of Bihar/Jharkhand cadre 1984 batch, superannuated from the Indian Administrative Service in February 2020.

During his service career, Rajiv Kumar has served as Director, Central Board of Reserve Bank of India (RBI), SBI, NABARD; Member, Economic Intelligence Council (EIC); Member, Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC); Member, Bank Board Bureau (BBB); Member, Financial Sector Regulatory Appointments Search Committee (FSRASC), Civil services Board among other roles in various boards and committees.

Apart from this, Kumar has also served as an Establishment Officer, Department of Personnel and Training from 2015-17 and prior to that Joint Secretary, Department of Expenditure with earlier assignments also in Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Ministry of Environment and Forest as also Education Department in State cadre. Kumar will now succeed Sushil Chandra as the Chief Election Commissioner. Chandra took charge of the Election Commission as the 24th CEC in April 2021. He had replaced CEC Sunil Arora.

