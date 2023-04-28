Rajnath Singh Takes Hard Line On LAC Row; 'China's Violations Of Border Pacts Eroded Ties'

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday held a meeting with the State Councillor and Minister of National Defence of China General Li Shangfu and raised the issue of the lingering border standoff. This meeting comes three days after India and China held the 18th round of Corps Commander-level talks at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Chinese side.

LAC row eroded India-China ties: Rajnath Singh

Both the ministers along with their officials had frank discussions in connection with the developments in the longstanding India-China border areas as well as bilateral relations. In a clear message, Rajnath Singh stated that the border row needs to be resolved as a violation of existing agreements has eroded the entire basis of bilateral relations.

The Raksha Mantri categorically conveyed to his Chinese counterpart that the development of relations between India and China is premised on the prevalence of peace and tranquillity at the borders. All issues at the LAC need to be resolved in accordance with existing bilateral agreements and commitments. He reiterated that violation of existing agreements has eroded the entire basis of bilateral relations and disengagement at the border will logically be followed with de-escalation.

Held discussions with China’s Defence Minister, General Li Shangfu in New Delhi. https://t.co/Pd5mFnrbhH pic.twitter.com/zmU0uXVR8D — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) April 27, 2023

Notably, the Chinese Defence Minister is in Delhi to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers’ Meeting on April 28, 2023.

India-China 18th round of Corps Commander-level talks

Seeking to resolve the three-year-old military standoff, India and China during the 18th round of corps commander-level talks on Sunday, April 23 at the Chushul-Moldo meeting point in the Eastern Ladakh sector. The meeting took place after a gap of five months. The last meeting between the two sides at the Corps Commander level was held in December last year.

On Tuesday, the Chinese Defence Ministry said that during the latest round of talks, both countries agreed to "speed up" the settlement of "relevant issues" related to the prolonged standoff in eastern Ladakh besides safeguarding peace in the border areas.

“The two sides had a friendly and candid exchange of views on relevant issues,” said the People's Liberation Army (PLA) statement. “Under the guidance of the leaders of the two countries and based on the achievements of the meeting between the two foreign ministers, both sides agreed to maintain close contact and dialogue through military and diplomatic channels, speed up the settlement of relevant issues on the western section of the China-India boundary, and continue to safeguard the peace and tranquillity in the border areas," it said.