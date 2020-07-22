Rajouri: J&K Police, Army Bust Terror Hideout, Seize Large Cache Of Arms

The Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Army's 38 Rashtriya Rifles on Wednesday busted a terrorist hideout in Rajouri district's Thanamandi area and recovered a large cache of weapons.

During a cordon and search operation, arms and ammunition including one Pika gun with 168 rounds, one Chinese pistol, two AK 47 mag and two under-barrel grenade launchers (UBGL) were recovered from the spot. Also seized were eight ammunition belts one antenna and one tape recorder.

"Alertness of troops and synergy among security forces thwarted nefarious designs of anti-national elements," a defence spokesperson said on Twitter.

Huge #cache of Arms & Amn Recovered in Distt #Rajouri:

01 x PIKA Machine gun with 168 rounds.

01 x Chinese Pistol, 01 x Local Pistol, 02 x Pistol Mag with 04 x rounds.

02 x AK 47 Mag with 47 x rounds.

02 x UBGL gren, 01 x Bino, 08 x Amn belts, 01 x Antenna & 01 x Tape recorder. pic.twitter.com/2qdyqUKlNV — PRO Defence Jammu (@prodefencejammu) July 22, 2020

READ | 240 Kg Poppy Seized From Punjab-bound Trucks In Jammu

READ | Jammu Has Emerged As Education Hub In North India: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

This comes after police seized 240 kilogram of poppy from two Punjab-bound trucks on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Tuesday night, officials said. The drivers of these trucks were arrested following the seizure, they said. A police team on routine checking intercepted two trucks coming from Kashmir at the Jhajjar Kotli area, the officials said.

During their checking, the team found two bags carrying poppy and concealed in special containers in the trucks, they said. In this connection, two FIRs were registered at Police Station Jhajjar Kotli and further investigation is in progress, the officials said. The drivers, identified as Pappu Massih and Virender Singh of Bilaspur in Uttar Pradesh, were arrested and trucks seized, they said.

Jaish terrorist killed

Last week, security forces neutralised a top Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) commander Waleed Bhat alias Lambu along with two other terrorists. The joint operation was carried out by 9 Rashtriya Rifles, 18 Battalion of CRPF and J&K Police’s SOG in Chimmer area of Kulgam District. The killing of Waleed undoubtedly is a huge success as the IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar puts it. Republic TV has accessed the case file of the Pakistani backed terrorist who had crossed over along with 12 other terrorists in 2018 and has been active since then.

READ | J&K Government Cancels Amarnath Yatra Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

READ | J&K: Narcotics Control Bureau Gets Land In Jammu For Setting Up Office, Housing Complex