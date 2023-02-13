Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till March 13 Amidst Continuous Sloganeering By Opposition

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned on Monday till the commencement of the next part of the Budget Session on March 13, after a joint Opposition led by Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) created a ruckus, as the Chairperson rejected the notices of several members on various subjects.

Two adjournments were witnessed in the Parliament, first till 11.50 am and second till 11 am on March 13 after the Opposition continued its protest seeking a Joint Parliamentary Committee on Adani row.

Chairperson took names of opposition leaders creating ruckus

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar before adjourning took the names of several MPs and warned them to not get involved in such acts that hinder the proceedings of the House. He also took the names of Raghav Chaddha, Imran Pratapgarhi, Shakti Sinh Gohil, Kumar Ketkar, and Sandeep Pathak.

The chaos began as soon as the House assembled for the discussion at 11 am, and "Zero House" was permitted after the papers were placed on the table.

Opposition leaders sought JPC probe into Adani matter

The members began raising slogans when the Chairman turned down multiple opposition leaders' notices, and many of them continued shouting "JPC se Jaanch Karao" (investigate through JPC) in the House on the Adani issue. The members of the opposition also raised other slogans in the House.

Chairperson tried taking the proceedings ahead amidst the ongoing ruckus and said, "expect everyone in the House to help in running it smoothly."

“I appeal to all of you that we have to maintain our conduct so that people of the country like it", he added.

Congress chief objected to expunging of his remarks

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge objected to the expunging of his comments during the discussion of the Motion of Thanks on the President's address and also complained about the suspension of Congress MP Rajni Patil earlier.

Responding to Kharge, Dhankhar said, "You are forfeiting your right. You always raise questions on a chair that it takes decisions under pressure.”

Meanwhile, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said, "it is truly an insult of the House…”, and asked Dhankhar to adjourn the house for some time and also warn the members.

However, later the Chairperson had to adjourn the proceedings till 11 am on March 13.

(With input from ANI)