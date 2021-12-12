Rajya Sabha Clocks 52.5% Productivity In 2nd Week Of Winter Session; 5 Bills Passed

Productivity at the Rajya Sabha stood at 52.50% during the second week of the Winter Session of Parliament, a 5.6% improvement in comparison to the first week, which was disrupted and forced to adjourn on several occasions due to protests from opposition parties. After the Winter Session commenced on November 29, sloganeering and walk-outs by opposition parties saw the House lose 52.3% of its scheduled time.

The Rajya Sabha clocked productivity of 52.5% - transacting business for 14 hours 57 minutes out of the scheduled sitting time of 28 hours 30 minutes during the second week. The productivity of the House was at 49.7 per cent during the first week.

Rajya Sabha passed 5 bills in first two weeks of Winter Session

During the first two weeks of the Winter Session, Rajya Sabha spent 34.24% of its functional time on the government's legislative business and passed five bills-- the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, Dam Safety Bills, Assisted Reproductive Technology Bill, 2021, The Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2020, and National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

While two bills were passed in the first week, the other three were passed in the second week after a debate for nine hours and 48 minutes by 56 MPs. 21.89% of the functional time was spent on Starred questions.

During the second week, a Short Duration Discussion on price rise was listed but was not taken up.

The High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Condition of Service) Amendment Bill, 2020 has been listed for the House on Monday for consideration and return.

Protests in Rajya Sabha over suspension of MPs

Twelve Rajya Sabha MPs were suspended on the first day of the Winter Session on November 29, for indiscipline in the Monsoon Session of the House.

On August 11, during the Monsoon Session, opposition MPs had climbed on the officials' tables, waved black cloths and threw files when the House began a discussion on farmers' protest against the Centre's three farm laws. Several MPs were seen climbing tables where parliamentary staff were seated, while others shouted anti-government slogans.

Both Houses of Parliament have been rocked by opposition protests since the beginning of the Winter Session over the suspension of the 12 MPs.

(Image: PTI)